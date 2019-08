Burdette DeGriselles, 80, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis .Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo, with Pastor Sam Kautz officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.