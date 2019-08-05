United Way visits with each agency to see how each one is using your donations.



United Way visits with each agency to see how each one is using your donations. We visited with Jo Bittner at Polk County DAC, to see them use the two new industrial shredders that the Crookston United Way helped to fund. Chelsey is so happy shredding. All clients get paid for doing this job by the pound. Jo says, “the clients run in the morning to get to a shredder, they love to do that job. “ Polk County DAC promotes and supports individuals with developmental disabilities in acquiring, improving and maintaining enjoyment and quality of life through person centered programming.

United Way of Crookston also has funded 10 locked containers for businesses to put their papers in for shredding. DAC has joined forces with DocuShred in working together on referrals. DAC also runs a successful annual campaign each year. The Executive Director, Jo Bittner is very involved in Jail & Bail and Soup and Chili Cook Off.

We are so proud of our longtime partnership with the Polk County DAC. Their mission is to provide day training and habilitation services to adults with developmental disabilities. The DAC provides social skills training, community integration and quality recreation and leadership activities. This aligns perfectly with our goal of raising and directing funds to agencies that address community needs. Under the direction of Jo Bittner, this agency celebrates 55 years of changing the lives of so many in and around our community. Congratulations on your milestone anniversary and thank you for all you do!