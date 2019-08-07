Elizabeth is the daughter of Dan and Christine Erdman, and is sponsored by American Federal Bank.



Tell me a little bit about yourself- what are your hobbies, interests, extracurriculars?

I have always been very social… ever since I was a kid I have always loved meeting new people and creating new friends. I have always been a child at heart, I absolutely love to color and draw with two little girls I nanny. I am apart of a lot of things during the school year such as Leo Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and I am involved in girls swimming at the high school. I absolutely love anything to do with kids and find myself to be most at peace while with kids.



What are your future plans for after high school?

I am still undecided on where I would like to attend college but I plan on majoring in child psychology.



What is your platform, and why did you choose this? Do you have any previous involvement in this issue?

My platform, anxiety and depression awareness in youth, is something very personal and close to my heart. I myself have struggled with anxiety and depression for years and found that after opening up about it I was able to fix the problems I was having and started feeling like my old self.



What's your talent, and why did you choose your particular talent?

My talent is a monologue, which I wrote myself, it is about the life story of a young girl who struggled heavily with mental health issues. I wanted to show the audience just some of the things that go through a child/teens mind when they are struggling with these things while dealing with a million other things and the impact it has on them.



Why did you decide to run for Miss Crookston?

Ever since I was little I have always wanted to be up on that stage having a blast with friends I have grown up with. Each and every one of us is up there for a reason and I want to be apart of that. I also want to very strongly express my platform and get the word out there that sometimes it’s okay it ask for help, especially when you feel alone.



What would you like to accomplish as Miss Crookston?

If I were crowned Miss Crookston I would love to show the community that when you are struggling with these issues, or any form of issue in fact that it is okay to ask for help. I am willing and want to be someone that young children and teens can open up to if needed because it can be scary. I want them to know that they will never be judged and I would love to be an advocate for them to do so.



What would it mean to you to be crowned Miss Crookston 2019?

Being crowned Miss Crookston 2019 would be a huge honor and accomplishment in my life. Not only would I be able to help my community, I would be able to possibly help the youth and possibly prevent some of these mental health issues before they can develop and get harder to control in the long run. I have always been a people person and I want to show my city of Crookston how good of a change that can happen.



Anything else you'd like Crookston to know about you?

I have always been one to care with my entire heart. Once I set my mind to something I want to accomplish it and I want to do it right. I want to have fun with this Miss Crookston experience and be able to bond with the other contestants and bond with my community if I’m crowned or not, this whole experience will be a win in my book.