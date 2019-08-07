Kathryn Halos is the daughter of Mary Jo and Brian Halos, and is sponsored by Drafts Sports Bar & Grill.



Tell me a little bit about yourself- what are your hobbies, interests, extracurriculars?

I enjoy playing music. I play three instruments: viola, saxophone, and piano. I also enjoy listening to music and going to concerts. Figure skating is a big part of my life. I practice all year round and compete in the winter. When I have down time, I like to read and write.



What are your future plans for after high school?

After high school, I plan on attending the University of Minnesota Crookston to study Health Care Management.



What is your platform, and why did you choose this? Do you have any previous involvement in this issue?

I chose “Support Your Local Community” because it is something that everyone can get involved in. I have already been involved in supporting the community by volunteering, shopping locally, and working for a local business: Draft’s Sports Bar and Grill.



What's your talent, and why did you choose your particular talent?

I will be playing piano for my talent. I chose this talent because it is something that I enjoy and can easily express myself through doing.



Why did you decide to run for Miss Crookston?

Running for Miss Crookston has been a life long dream. I am running for Miss Crookston because I want to grow closer with the other contestants and help my community in different ways.



What would you like to accomplish as Miss Crookston?

I would like to get more people involved in our community.



What would it mean to you to be crowned Miss Crookston 2019?

Being crowned Miss Crookston would mean so much to me. I would be honored to have the chance to represent our community.



Anything else you'd like Crookston to know about you?

I am a fourth generation Crookston resident and I would like to give back to my community.