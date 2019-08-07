GoFundMe page set up to help cover her funeral expenses

A University of Minnesota Crookston student and football player had tragedy strike just before fall classes were set to begin when his mother unexpectedly passed away.

Joe Warner and his family have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for an upcoming funeral for his mother, Yolanda, and has received community support from UMN Crookston employees and local residents.

“She was with me on my official visit to Crookston and one of the main reasons I decided to go there,” Warner told a Crookston friend.

“We lost a beautiful soul named Yolanda Warner-Orina who passed away unexpectedly. Yolanda’s bubbly personality and outgoing spirit has touched many lives throughout the years. People from all over the world were able to create timeless memories with her and were able to depend on her in times of need. She was a confidant, a great mother and a true friend.” - read the GoFundMe page.

If you’d like to consider donating, visit www.gofundme.com/f/yolanda-warnerorina-homegoing-service.

Joe Warner is a UMN Crookston senior from St. Louis Park who transferred to Crookston from Rochester Community & Technical College.

As a junior at UMN Crookston, Warner appeared in all 11 football games for the Golden Eagles in 2018 with 10 starts at defensive tackle. At Rochester C.T.C., Warner was a MCAC Second Team All-Division pick as a sophomore, was named MCAC All-Academic in 2015, and was an All-Metro West Conference pick in 2014.