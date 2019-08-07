Olivia Minn -- History buffs, economic development champions and curious residents will be convening for the Yellowstone Trail Symposium on Saturday, August 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Max’s Grill in Olvia. The symposium will feature talks by national Yellowstone Trail Association President John Ridge and wife, Alice, of Eau Claire Wisconsin as well as Barry Pritchard, eldest grandson of local, legendary Yellowstone Trail champion, Michael J. Dowling. The public is invited to attend to learn more about the Yellowstone Trail and what is being done to promote it between communities. The symposium is part of a weekend-long Arts, Antiques and HIstory Escape being promoted Aug. 9 - 11 by highway 212 Yellowstone Trail communities: Buffalo Lake, Hector, Bird Island, Olivia, Danube, Renville, Sacred Heart and Granite Falls. The schedule for the symposium starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by an overarching video recounting the Trail’s history at 6 p.m. Trail experts John and Alice Ridge will follow the video with an overview of their current work to assemble a comprehensive book of maps and sites covering the 3,600 miles of the Trail while also informing symposium-goers of current promotional efforts occurring in communities across the country. A limited-menu meal from Max's will be available for attendees to order to be served at 6:45 p.m. Over the dinner hour, progress of local efforts by theFollow the Yellowstone Trail arts initiative and Yellowstone Trail Alliance of Western Minnesota will be shared. At 7:45 p.m. a presentation by Barry Pritchard, author of two books on Dowling, will capstone the evening by providing deeper insight into his grandfather and the inspirational legacy that lives on to this day. Initiated in 1912, the Yellowstone Trail became the first coast-to-coast auto route across the northern tier of states, serving as a precursor to the modern highway system. Throughout the weekend, yellow balloons flying up and down the highway 212 corridor will serve to identify participating Follow the Yellowstone Trail locations. For more information visit www.followtheyellowstonetrail.org or contact Scott @ 541-543-9975