Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Minnesota.

They plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the area in October 2019.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for valuable antiques. “American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore local hidden treasures.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.