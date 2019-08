About 60 quilts were entered in the Quilt Show earlier this summer sponsored by the Polk County Historical Society, which took place in Hafslo Church on the Polk County Museum grounds in Crookston.

The show was the first of its kind to be sponsored by the Polk County Historical Society in the historic church.

The Feathered Star quilt made by Janice Thoreson of Crookston was voted People’s Choice at the show.

Thoreson said she worked on the machine-embroidered quilt for about 14 months.