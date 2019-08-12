The Minnesota Soil Health Coalition is hosting a kickoff event this Friday (Aug. 16) in Redwood Falls from 1-4:30 p.m. at Stoney Creek Farm.

Troy Daniell, the Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) state conservationist, will be completing the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Gabe Brown and Ray Archuleta from Understanding Ag will be presenting. They will discuss the principles and practices of soil health, and in- ield demonstrations of soil health implementation will be conducted.

The event is free and open to everyone to promote the implementation of soil health while improving farmers’ ROI and the state’s natural resources.

Learn more on the coalition's Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/mnsoilhealth.