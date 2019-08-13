Connie Hannesson gave a historical portrayal of the life of Sarah Sibley, the wife of Minnesota’s first governor, at the Museum in Crookston on July 21.

Hannesson received a grant from the NW Minnesota Arts Council for an “authentic” costume, including a Victorian touring hat.

Her presentation was given in conjuction with an ice cream social. Both events were sponsored by the Polk County Historical Society.