What is the nicest thing somebody has done for you and what was your response?

It is that time of year. Summer is winding down, the pool begins to thin out, fall practices beginning as many of us are itching for sweatshirt weather in the cool, crisp fall air under the lights on Friday night.

But before we get to that, it is also time for the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball tournament. The Indians qualified once again for the 21st time in team history, while the Stark Longhorns also qualified for the first time since 2012.

The State Tournament this year is held in Delano and Maple Lake, both parks are fantastic. I encourage you all to get out to a game this weekend as the Indians play the Cokato Kernels at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Yes, the Kernels, on Corn Days. Ironic.

Speaking of which, you can make the drive up to Delano, catch the Indians game, and still arrive back in time for the Corn Days Parade!

A few things I saw over the course of the past week or so. The MindStrong Project is something I have enjoyed following. They have a great podcast that gives you perspective and a fresh point of view to many topics, not just in sports, but really in life as well. They’ve done countless breathing classes amongst many other things, where setting the mind right, really gets the rest of your body in tune to perform at its’ best.

One podcast they had this week was, “What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?” So, what is the nicest thing someone has done for you? How did you react? Take a moment to reflect on the people who have impacted your life in a positive way. Remember how they made you feel and carry that energy into everything you do. Think of that question. Think of all the things that are kind that people have done for you and talk about it in a short story of what it meant to you. I could write a book on things that people have done for me that affected me positively. I am truly grateful for that.

I have a lot of great people in my life that go out of their way to help. If you don’t have people that do those things for you, maybe you gotta look at yourself, straighten your personality. Change people’s lives, to receive positivty, you need to give positivity, right? Treat people how you’d like to be treated. It’s a simple concept that I hope we all grasp onto. Make this world a better place. Each night you go to bed, think to yourself how you can be a better person tomorrow than you were today, and you will have many good days.