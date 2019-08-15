On Aug. 11, 2019 at 11:33 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Road 1 and Renville County Road 4 approximately eight miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.

The caller reported that several people were involved and that at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, responders discovered a collision between two vehicles had occurred at the intersection, which resulted in both vehicles entering the ditch and overturning. The vehicles involved included a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander, which was occupied only by the driver, and a 2007 Buick Lacrosse, which was occupied by the driver and four passengers.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling westbound on County Road 4 and failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 1. The Mitsubishi entered the intersection and struck the Buick Lacrosse, which was traveling southbound on County Road 4.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

The Mitsubishi Outlander was driven by Anna M. Jansen, 88, of Saint Michael. The Buick Lacrosse was driven by David R. Swanson, 53, of Lincoln, Neb. One passenger in the Buick Lacrosse, Ronda L. Swanson, 53, of Lincoln, Neb., was critically injured and was flown from the scene to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Her current condition is unknown. The other three passengers in the Buick were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They were: Abigail J. Swanson, 23, Sophia G. Swanson, 19, and Livia L. Swanson, 15, all of Lincoln, Neb.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Danube Fire Department, Danube Medical Response Unit, Danube Police Department, Olivia Police Department, Olivia Ambulance Service, Olivia Fire Department, Renville Ambulance Service, North Memorial Ambulance of Redwood Falls, North Memorial Air Care helicopter, Life Link III helicopter and the Minnesota State Patrol.

This crash remains under investigation.