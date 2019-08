The 2019 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant took place Friday, August 16 at the Crookston High School Auditorium.

The 2019 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant took place Friday, August 16 at the Crookston High School Auditorium. Sophia Steiner was crowned Miss Crookston, Emily Gillette first runner up and Sarah Ryan second runner up.