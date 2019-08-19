The Chief's information on new hands-free law and right turns off Main Street.

The new hands free law is in its second week. I thought I would talk about this law; although my observations during the first week and a half have been positive. Before I get into that let me say I am in support of the law. I think most people are. We all know we should stay off the phone when we drive, most of us don’t though. I was just as guilty as most. This law will make the roads safer and force us all to change bad habits.

I have found myself, during this first week and a half, thinking about making a call when I drive. I have to remind myself that it is illegal now. I didn’t realize how ingrained the process of making/taking calls, while I drive, was with me. We have changed the policy for the Police Department, as well. I am not sure if everyone knows, but the law has an exception for on duty Law Enforcement Officers. To make sure our Officer’s don’t abuse this exception, the new department policy reads that any Officer must use a hands free method when using a cell phone, unless there is an emergency situation that justifies non-hands-free use. My hope is that as we all get used to this new law the roads will be safer.

During this first week and a half, I’ve sat in various spots to try to catch violators of this law. My goal was not to write tickets, but to educate. I have not found one violation yet. Almost everyone seems to be following the hands free law. I am hopeful that people will continue to follow the law and not fall into bad habits.

I have been asked about something else in Sleepy Eye that I would like to address. When traveling along Highway 14 (Main Street) downtown, take time to notice the white turn direction signs. The solid white line is not a turn lane. For example, if you are traveling west on Highway 14 and turning north (right), onto Highway 4, you should be doing it from the middle lane. The far right side is not a lane of traffic. The signs along Highway 14 show traffic turning right doing so from the same lane as the traffic going straight.