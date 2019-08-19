The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), based in St. Paul is holding informational picketing at Carris Health – Redwood in Redwood Falls and other locations across the state from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. this coming Tuesday (Aug. 20).

According to a press release from Carris Health, the MNA represents certain registered nurses (RNs) who are employed by Carris Health – Redwood Hospital, and the hospital is currently engaged in negotiations with MNA for a collective bargaining agreement.

In its own press release, the Minnesota Nurses Association, in announcing the informational picketing, stated, “nurses are frustrated with Carris Health’s proposals that don’t put patients at the center of every decision. The hospital wants to upset staffing patterns, but the results would be decreased patient care and nurses leaving for other jobs. Carris Health needs to be recruiting and retaining skilled, professional nurses. Carris Health is not listening to nurses’ concerns about these drastic changes and the potential for losing experienced nurses.”

The MNA release adds, “nurses are negotiating an employment contract with Carris Health to ensure high-quality care for our patients."

According to the MNA press release, “Nurses’ goals are to make sure that patients are served by skilled, knowledgeable and experienced nurses. Carris Health is dismissing nurses’ proposals that would retain and recruit experienced nurses.”

Carris Health stated, “This is informational picketing only and is not a strike by RNs employed at Carris Health – Redwood. This informational activity does not impact our ability to provide patient care services, and we are operating as usual during this time.”

“Carris Health – Redwood employs exceptional nurses that are consistently recognized for their good care,” said Bryan Lydick, Carris Health – Redwood administrator. “We are committed to providing exceptional, uninterrupted care to our patients. Their health and well-being is our top priority.”