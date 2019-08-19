They’ll take place in Ada Aug. 20 and Erskine Aug. 21

An interactive workshop presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) entitled “Understanding the Children’s Mental Health System” will be offered in Ada on Tuesday, August 20 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm. at the Ada Event Center. On Wednesday, August 21 the workshop will be held in Erskine from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at the Erskine Community Center.

Learn about Minnesota’s children’s mental health system. Gain information about the different types of services and supports available to families who have a child with a mental illness, and how to access them. Understand best practices and the rights of children and their families in the clinical treatment setting as well as the school. This class is designed for parents, school staff, and other providers who support children and their families.

Ada: To register, visit: https://childrensmhsystem-ada8-20.eventbrite.com

Erskine: To register, visit: https://childrensmhsystem-erskine8-21.eventbrite.com

For more information, contact Sarah at 651-645-2948 ext. 130 or shovseth@namimn.org.