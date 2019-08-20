Biermaier says the vast majority of police departments similar in size to Crookston already utilize them

Although Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier’s 2020 budget is only a proposal at this point and could definitely be trimmed as the Crookston City Council works toward approving a 2020 City preliminary budget and levy in September, it appears as though council members are on board with Biermaier’s $27,700 expense to equip CPD officers with body cameras.

The general vibe of the discussions regarding officer body cameras is that it’s time to take the leap and join a growing number of police departments in Minnesota and across the country that are equipping their officers with body cameras. Biermaier noted at a council Ways & Means Committee meeting Monday evening that 80% and maybe as much as 90% of police departments elsewhere that are similar in size to the CPD utilize body cameras. Many police departments in communities smaller than Crookston utilize them as well, he explained, because officers are often alone on patrol and respond to calls alone; therefore, their body camera footage serves as sort of a back-up officer as well as evidence if any liability issues arise or accusations of inappropriate officer behavior.

The plan would be to use the same vendor for body cameras as the CPD does for their in-car cameras because the two would easily synch with each other, Biermaier said. Software and additional server storage capacity would need to be purchased as well, but the chief noted that City Information Technology Director Philip Barton has told him that at the same time camera, software and storage technology improves, it’s also getting less expensive. Biermaier has budgeted for a purchase of 11 body cameras, enough for every patrol officer and one or two for detectives if they're responding to a call.

Biermaier noted that software would also be necessary to blur out the faces of juveniles or people uninvolved with a call officers are responding to.

If the council approves the 2020 CPD budget with body cameras in it, Biermaier said an important step would be to craft a policy in regard to when officers would be required to activate their body camera. While no one seems to think it’s feasible, primarily due to data storage issues, for an officer to have his/her body camera activated for an entire shift, there seems to be a belief that it’s important that they be activated when officers respond to various types of calls.

“We always hear on the news that (there was a call responded to by officers or some type of disputed incident during a call), but the cameras weren’t on,” At Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten said. “We hear this happened or that happened, but the cameras weren’t on.”

During the discussion, Biermaier noted that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office does not equip its deputies with body cameras.

“That’s crazy to me,” Ward 1 Council Member Jake Fee said.