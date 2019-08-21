Wow! How did that happen? What will happen when Del Monte closes?

Sleepy Eye went from the high of a perfect Buttered Corn Days Celebration, to the low of learning Del Monte — the whole reason for Corn Days — would close after this corn pack.

This doesn’t seem real, even though I realize it is. I talked to the spokesperson for Del Monte (not a local plant person — they could not talk about it) and wasn’t really satisfied with the amount of information they released. I’ll keep trying. I’d like to learn a more detailed reason for closing this plant.

Is the consumption of canned vegetables declining? Are costs of production becoming too high? That thought comes to mind because when I attended the event with U.S. Ag. Secretary Sonny Perdue two weeks ago, the owner of Seneca Foods said that steel tariffs had affected the cost of the tin plate steel used to manufacture cans.

How will this affect Sleepy Eye? I’m just starting to make my list. Long-time employees will lose good jobs. Families may move away from Sleepy Eye, leading to lower student numbers at the school. Farmers lose a crop option. Truck owners and operators lose hauling jobs.

And, we kind of lose a part of our identity. Something that makes Sleepy Eye unique. What about Corn Days? Maybe not as important as jobs — but a sad thought just the same.

Share your concerns with me. Help me count ways Sleepy Eye will miss Del Monte.