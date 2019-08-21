Darrell Hovland, 90, of Alexandria and formerly of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Bethany on the Lake Assisted Living in Alexandria. Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with Pastor Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Burial was at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Minneota.

Darrell was born in Minneota, on May 18, 1929, to Louis and Sara (Severson) Hovland. He attended and graduated from Minneota High School. Following high school he farmed at home, and also spent a year working at Boeing in Washington while living with his sister, Lila. On Sept. 30, 1967, Darrell was united in marriage to Audrey (Halvorson) in Minneapolis. They lived and farmed near Minneota for a number of years before moving to Benson where Darrell worked at Bertas at a farm implement. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Benson and spent time doing custodial work there as well. In 2003, they moved to Montevideo and became members of Trinity Lutheran Church there. While in Montevideo, Darrell worked at Fiesta Car Wash until they moved to Alexandria in 2010, where he resided until his passing. Darrell loved talking to people and had the ability to spark up a conversation with anyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed watching all varieties of sports, including Minneota High School sports, taking walks around the neighborhood and nursing home in Alexandria, playing Bingo, and playing many card games and board games with his granddaughter, Bailee.

Darrell is survived by his son, Jason (and Kim) Hovland of Alexandria; granddaughter, Bailee of Alexandria; sisters: Arlene Tollefson of Montevideo, and Lila Smith, of Washington; sisters-in-law, Marie Hovland, of Arizona, and Janice Hovland, of Montevideo; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Audrey (2014); siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

