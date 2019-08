Beef

Prospect Calves

Champion Prospect Calf Heifer: Brooke Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Champion Prospect Calf Steer: Brynn Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Wyatt Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Overall Champion Prospect Calf: Brynn Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Brooke Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Breeding Heifer Calf

First: Matthew Zeug, Golden Gophers

Second: Jayden Carlson, Golden Gophers

Yearlings

Junior

First: Thomas Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Second: Skylar Otto, Springdale Climbers

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Thomas Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Skylar Otto, Springdale Climbers

Dairy Steer

Champion: Mavrick Winkelmann, Lamberton Leprechauns

Market Steer

Grand Champion Market Beef: Thomas Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Grand Champion: Makenna Winkelmann, Lamberton Leprechauns

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Brynn Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Junior Reserve: Mavri Winkelmann, Lamberton Leprechauns

Intermediate Champion: Kelsey Kramer, Vesta Vikings

Intermediate Reserve: Kelly Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Senior Champion: Makenna Winkelmann, Lamberton Leprechauns

Senior Reserve: Thomas Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Interview

Junior Champion: Tyler Robinson, Valley Blazers

Intermediate Champion: Kelsey Kramer, Vesta Vikings

Senior Champion: Brooke Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Dairy

Winter Calf

First: Emma Tammeus, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Kathryn Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Fall Calf

First: Elizabeth Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Megan Schmitt, Vesta Vikings

Junior Yearling

First: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Second: Kaitlynn Goblish, Vesta Vikings

Winter Senior Yearling

First: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Megan Schmitt, Vesta Vikings

Fall Senior Yearling

First: Anna Krause, Vesta Vikings

Second: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Junior Champion: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Emma Tammeus, Milroy Go Getters

Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Two-Year-Old

First: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Kaitlyn Goblish, Vesta Vikings

Three-Year-Old

First: Anna Krause, Vesta Vikings

Four-Year-Old First: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Senior Champion: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Honorable Mention: Anna Krause, Vesta Vikings

Overall Grand Champion Dairy: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Overall Reserve: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Kathryn Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Junior Reserve: Martha Krause, Vesta Vikings

Intermediate Champion: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Reserve: Elizabeth Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Senior Champion: Megan Schmitt, Vesta Vikings

Senior Reserve: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Interview

Junior Champion: Martha Krause, Vesta Vikings

Intermediate Champion: Noah Coudron, Milroy Coudron

Senior Champion: Megan Schmitt, Vesta Vikings

Goat

Dairy Goat

Senior Doe Kid

First: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Dry Yearling Doe

First: Elizabeth Coudron, Milroy Coudron

Milking Doe - Two-Year-Old

First: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Brody Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Milking Doe - Three-/ Four-Year-Old

First: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Overall Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Overall Reserve Champion: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Honorable Mention: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Market Goats

Market Goat

First: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Junior Meat Breeding Doe

First: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Senior Meat Breeding Doe

First: Kendall Garnhardt, Valley Blazers

Second: Kendall Garnhardt, Valley Blazers

Overall Grand Champion Meat Goat: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champion Goat: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Overall Reserve Champion: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Honorable Mention: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Garet Larsen, Golden Gophers

Junior Reserve Champion: Brody Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Reserve: Noah Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Interview

Junior Champion: Garet Larsen, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Tanner Hauger, Milroy Go Getters and Sydney LaVoy, Milroy Go Getters

Poultry

Production

Chickens

Egg Production - White

First: Grant Gronau, Golden Gophers

Second: Elijah Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Egg Production - Brown

First: Elijah Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Breeding

First: Tyson Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Elijah Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Bantam

First: Katie Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Second: Kelly Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Champion Breeding Pen: Katie Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Kelly Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Ducks

Breeding

First: Jayden Carlson, Golden Gophers

Second: Ty Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Bantam Breeding

First: Katie Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Second: Mary Bottelberghe, Vesta Vikings

Champion Breeding Pen: Jayden Carlson, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Mary Bottelberghe, Vesta Vikings

Overall Grand Champion Production: Katie Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Jayden Carlson, Golden Gophers

Market Chickens

First: Grant Gronau, Golden Gophers

Second: Samuel Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Geese

First: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Second: Chad Maddock, Golden Gophers

Ducks

First: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Second: Jackson Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Show and Hobby

First: Ashley Rothmeier, Valley Blazers

Show and Hobby Breeding Pair

First: Ashley Rothmeier, Valley Blazers

Overall Grand Champion Market Poultry: Grant Gronau, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Grant Gronau, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champion Poultry: Grant Gronau, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Katie Bernardy, Golden Gophers

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Garet Larsen, Golden Gophers

Junior Reserve: Tyson Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Zachary Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Reserve: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Senior Champion: Ashley Rothmeier, Valley Blazers

Senior Reserve: Grant Gronau, Golden Gophers

Interview

Junior Champion: Tyson Lightfoot, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Senior Champion: Amos Krause, Vesta Vikings

Sheep

Breeding Ewes

Registered Ewe Lamb

Champion: Noah Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Ashtyn Altmann, Valley Blazers

Commercial Yearling Ewe (White/Speckle Face)

Champion: Noah Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Reserve Champion: Catherine Maddock, Golden Gophers

Commercial Ewe Lamb (Black Face)

Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Noah Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Commercial Yearling Ewe (Black Face)

Champion: Alexis Altmann, Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Ashtyn Altmann, Valley Blazers

Weather Dam

Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Market Lambs

White/Speckle Face Champion: Chad Maddock, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Noah Netzke, Lamberton Leprechauns

Black Face

Champion: Chad Maddock, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb: Chad Maddock, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Champion: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Brynn Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jordan Matson, Golden Gophers

Senior Champion: Chad Maddock, Golden Gophers

Senior Reserve Champion: Jackson Guggisberg, Lamberton Leprechauns

Interview

Junior Champion: Brynn Hoffbeck, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Lane Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Senior Champion: Ethan Carlson, Golden Gophers

Swine

Breeding Gilt January

First: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Zachary Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

February

First: Ethan Carlson, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Ethan Carlson, Golden Gophers

Market Gilt

Class 1

First: Tanner Mathiowetz, Golden Gophers

Second: Ashtyn Altmann, Valley Blazers

Class 2

First: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champion Market Gilt: Tanner Mathiowetz, Golden Gophers

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Market Barrow

Class 1

First: Tanner Mathiowetz, Golden Gophers

Second: Colette Mathiowetz, Golden Gophers

Class 2 First: Sawyer Otto, Springdale Climbers

Second: Skylar Otto, Springdale Climbers

Class 3

First: Skylar Otto, Springdale Climbers

Second: Jayden Carlson, Golden Gophers

Overall Grand Champ-on Market Barrow: Sawyer Otto, Springdale Climbers

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Skylar Otto, Springdale Climbers

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Abigail Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Zachary Guggisberg, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Senior Champion: Ethan Carlson, Golden Gophers

Senior Reserve Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Interview

Junior Champion: Abigail Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Senior Champion: Jayden Carlson, Golden Gophers

Rabbit

Large Breed

Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Small Breed

Champion: Ashtyn Altmann, Valley Blazers

Reserve Champion: Tanner Mathiowetz, Golden Gophers

Market Rabbit

Pen of Three

First: Katelyn Zeug, Golden Gophers

Single Fryer

First: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Second: Elizabeth Lenning, Lamberton Leprechauns

Overall Grand Champion Breeding: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Ashtyn Altmann, Valley Blazers

Showmanship

Junior Champion: Abigail Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Junior Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Lenning, Lamberton Leprechauns

Intermediate Champion: Katelyn Zeug, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kelsey Kramer, Vesta Vikings

Senior Champion: Ashtyn Altmann, Valley Blazers

Senior Reserve Champion: Austin Altmann, Valley Blazers

Horse

Western Showman at Halter

Advanced Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Nicole Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Novice Champion: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Novice Reserve Champion: Kathryn Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Hunt Seat Equitation

Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Hunt Seat Equitation

Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Western Pleasure

Advanced Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Betsy Joyce, Valley Blazers

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Nicole Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Novice Champion: Maggie Joyce, Valley Blazers

Novice Reserve Champion: Aiden Koplin, Golden Gophers

Western Horsemanship

Advanced Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Betsy Joyce, Valley Blazers

Novice Champion: Maggie Joyce, Valley Blazers

Novice Reserve Champion: Kathryn Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Trail Class

Advanced Champion: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Sophie Kodet, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Betsy Joyce, Valley Blazers

Novice Champion: Kathryn Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Novice Reserve Champion: Maggie Joyce, Valley Blazers

Barrels

Advanced Champion: Jenna Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Rachel Coudron, Milroy Go Getters

Intermediate Champion: Salina HisDay, Sunktanka

Reserve Champion: Kylee Larsen, Golden Gophers

Novice Champion: Sydney LaVoy, Milroy Go Getters

Reserve Champion: Emma Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Jumping Figure Eight

Advanced Champion: Sophie Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Jenna Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Nicole Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Aiden Koplin, Golden Gophers

Novice Champion: Emma Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Ava Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Pole Weaving

Advanced Champion: Morgan Kodet, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Hannah Clennon, Valley Blazers

Intermediate Champion: Kylee Larsen, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Salina HisDay, Sunktanka

Novice Champion: Ava Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Emma Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Key Race

Advanced Champion: Jenna Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Sophie Kodet, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Nicole Whitmore, Golden Gophers

Reserve Champion: Kylee Larsen, Golden Gophers

Novice Champion: Ava Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Reserve Champion: Emma Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Horse Training Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Interview

Junior Champion: Emma Kolander, Vesta Vikings

Junior Reserve Champion: April Hacker, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Champion: Kylee Larsen, Golden Gophers

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Aiden Koplin, Golden Gophers

Senior Champion: Michael Tauer, Golden Gophers

Senior Reserve Champion: Abbie Hacker, Golden Gophers

– Information Courtesy of the University of Minnesota Extension Service - Redwood County