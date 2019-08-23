CPD Chief Biermaier says Simmons appears to be safe and in good health.

A Crookston woman reported missing earlier this week is no longer missing, Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier reports.



The Crookston Police Department had requested the public’s help in finding Ellen Kay (Durham) Simmons, 45, of Crookston, who’d been reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 17. The last known contact with her had been Aug. 15 at the Law Enforcement Center in Bagley, Minn. The CPD reported that she had left her Crookston home without her medications and cell phone.



Biermaier said Friday that the CPD had talked with Simmons on the phone, and that she had also made contact with other people in Crookston and with relatives from outside the area. “Ellen is apparently safe and in good health and will be returning to Crookston in the very near future,” Biermaier said.