The class of 1979 celebrated their 40th reunion over this past weekend. There were 86 classmates from Washington, California, New Jersey, Florida & many places in between. Renee & Tom Rongen hosted Friday nights festivities at their beautiful home on Kittleson Lake, near Fertile, MN. Classmates brought nonperishable food items for the North Country Food Bank. A photo booth was set up by Mark & Shelia Nelson for some great photos. A wonderful meal was catered by Erickson’s Smokehouse Bar & Grill of Fertile. Entertainment was provided by local musician Tim Eggebraaten playing great music from the 70’s. Class photos were taken from the various elementary schools we attended and a group photo of all classmates was also taken.

Saturday morning featured a golf scramble at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston with several classmates participating. An evening meal was at the Irishman’s Shanty. Following the meal a get together was held at Karen Danielson’s prior to going to the Crookston Eagles Club for beverages & snacks. Another class photo was taken of everyone in attendance. Many of the classmates went to the Crookston Sports Center later in the evening to enjoy the Johnny Holm Band.

Sunday morning we had breakfast at RBJ’s restaurant for everyone who could attend. More stories & pictures were shared one last time before we went left our youth filled weekend & went back to the real world. Until next time (we are looking at having a class 60th birthday party in two years). Class of 1979 Rocks!