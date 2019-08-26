The City of Crookston’s Water Division has won the People’s Choice Award for Best Tasting Drinking Water in The Great Minnesota Tap Water Taste Test held at the Minnesota State Fair.

Asked by the Times what the recognition is all about, City Administrator Shannon Stassen said, “The City made a great decision many years ago to source water east of Crookston from a series of wells. The system has served Crookston for many years and is a strength for our community. Also, (Water Division Superintendent) Brandon Carlson and all of his staff do a great job in the Water Division of Public Works.”