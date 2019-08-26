Twenty-five Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Farmfest to teach youth about various areas of farm safety.

From Aug. 6 through 8, twenty-five Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Farmfest to teach youth about various areas of farm safety. The following members helped with setting up and conducting activities for the week: Morgan Hoffmann, Sophie Portner, Mike Ludewig, Gunny Coulson, Jake Price, Brennen Meyer, Alex Joramo, Adam Johnson, Trey Heiderscheidt, Millicent Sorenson, McKenna Dockter, Jorden Niebuhr, Isaac Huiras, Maddi Helget, Vanessa Konopka, Winsten Nienhaus, Presley Bauer, Maranda Braulick, Leisha Martinez, Cali Rossbach, Miah Brown, Edwin Flores, Hailey Meinert, Katelyn Capacia, and Sarahi Carerra. FFA advisors, Mary Hoffmann, Adam Manderfeld, and Hunter Klontz, along with the summer intern, Ashley Anderson, also attended the event.

The Sleepy Eye FFA worked with the RedBrownVille Farm Safety for Just Kids chapter, which includes members from three counties and sponsorship from AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Farmward/Ag. Quest, Land ’O Lakes, Redwood Area Hospital, Redwood Area Chamber Ag. Committee, and Bayer. RedBrownVille Farm Safety for Just Kids is a collaboration of Redwood, Brown and Renville counties, who have worked together since 2006 to help inform and prevent injuries and accidents on the farm and around machinery, making the farm a safer place, by showing kids the dangers of certain situations.

The youth who attended had the opportunity to play nine safety games/demonstrations including: Pinch Points (Chains and Belts), Tractor Safety, Auger Safety, Wheel of Misfortune, Plinko (Farm Safety Trivia), Bridged Grain, Gravity Wagon Safety, Chemical Safety, and Tug of War with Grain. Each kid was given a card that was then marked off at each station. When they had finished going to each station, they were given a prize. The prizes included hot/cold packs, water bottles, bags, coloring books, pencils, and flashlights.

Sleepy Eye FFA worked alongside the Wabasso and Cedar Mountain FFA Chapters and several Bayer employees who ran the Tug of War with Grain station. All of the members who volunteered their time at the safety carnival successfully helped inform youth, while also making it a fun experience for those who attended. Anyone who would like to be a part of Farm Safety Just for Kids should contact Mary Hoffmann, FFA advisor at Sleepy Eye Public School.