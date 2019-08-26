Sister of St. Joseph, Joanne Johnson, celebrated her 60th anniversary of vows as a Sister of St. Joseph at the Summit Apartments in Crookston, MN where she resides. The Jubilee on August 15, 2019, began with the celebration of Mass of the Assumption of Mary, Mother of Jesus in the Villa Chapel attended by Sisters and Associates of the Congregation, Ken Johnson of Minneapolis, brother of Sister Joanne, and many friends and residents of the Summit/Villa.

Sister Joanne was born in Minneapolis, MN, one of four children of the late Ursula Farrell and Clarence Johnson. Sister Joanne entered the Congregation in Crookston in 1956 and professed perpetual vows in 1964. She earned a B.M.E. with a Piano Major and a Master of Ministry from Seattle University.

Sister Joanne taught at St. Joseph’s Academy in Crookston and Brady High School in West St. Paul. She was a missionary in Recife, Brazil for 4 years. For 17 years she worked in church ministry in parishes in St. Peter, Mendota, St. Peter, Park Rapids, and St. Edward, Strandquist, MN and St. Michael Dunseith and Holy Family, Grand Forks, ND where she was involved in religious education, liturgy, pastoral music, organ and guitar instruction and adult education. She served as pastoral administrator at St. Rose Parish in Argyle, MN and pastoral worker in St. Joseph Parish, Brooks, St. Francis Parish, Oklee, and St. Joseph’s Parish, Bagley, MN.

In 1998, Sister Joanne served in congregational leadership in Cincinnati, OH. Since moving to Summit Apartments in Crookston in 2004, she conducts weekly Bible study and leads liturgical music.