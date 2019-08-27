Sleepy Eye Community Education notes.

Adult Basic Education classes are offered through the Mankato Consortium and are held in New Ulm. Different goals can be met by enrolling in these free classes. One may prepare for the GED exam, brush up on skills for college, earn a high school diploma, or learn basic computer skills. Students may enroll at any time throughout the school year and work at their own pace. Classes are offered at the New Ulm Public library, 17 North Broadway. The GED/College Prep/ESL classes meet Aug. 26 to Dec. 18 this fall. Class time is 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Northstar Basic Computer classes meet Sept. 23 to Oct. 9, on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. To register for either of these classes call 507-779-5827.

In addition, fastTrack Adult Career Pathways Program is offered for eight weeks at South Central College. Areas included are Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Commercial Drivers License (CDL). Completion of the course will lead to enrollment at South Central College. Call 507-345-5222 for more information and to register.

Preschoolers in our community have embarked on their educational journey. School Readiness and Discovery Time began on Monday, Aug. 26. St. Mary’s students began school on Monday, Aug. 26 as well.

V.I.P. passes for home athletic events are available for district residents, age 60 and older. The first home event is the football game on Thursday, Aug. 29 with Canby. Stop in the Community Education office if a pass is needed or has to be replaced. The passes are an opportunity for grandparents or neighbors of student athletes to show their support and are valid for over 30 events. They cannot be used for tournaments or playoff games.

Upcoming events planned by the community education staff include:

•ECFE classes for 3- to 5-year-olds begin on Thursday, Sept. 5, 4:30 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m.

•ECFE for Toddlers will begin on Monday, Sept. 9, 6 to 7:15 p.m.

•ECFE for two-year-olds will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

•All day quilting on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 8 a.m.

•Smart Driver Renewal class on Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.