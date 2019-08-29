The Redwood Area Dementia Awareness Network is hosting a fall dementia event in Redwood Falls.

The event, which is being held Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, includes a presentation by Michelle Barclay entitled “Detecting and Navigating Dementia.” Barclay will address the topics of partnering with doctors, as well as communication and managing behavioral symptoms.

A second presentation “Your Pharmacist is Your Friend” is being offered by Rachelle Kunde Davis.

Professionals, caregivers and community members are encouraged to attend. The cost to attend is $30 for professionals and $15 for caregivers and community members.

To find out more or to register (by Sept. 3), contact the ACE of Southwest Minnesota Redwood County office at (507) 627-1016 or send an e-mail to radan@aceswmn.org.