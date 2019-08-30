The Wabasso football team will kick off the regular season Friday, August 30 when it hosts MACCRAY in a non-conference match-up.

The Rabbits are coming off of a 2-7 2018 campaign that saw them in a rebuild mode with a ton of new players seeing action. Many of those players return with a year of experience under their belts, which should give the Rabbits a good shot to be competitive in its Southwest (East) District schedule.

Junior Quarterback Carter Benz, junior tailback Nick Marotzke and senior running back/fullback Lance Wagner give the Rabbits a talented backfield.

Slot receiver junior Colby Wall, junior wideout Will Carlson and tight end Hunter Taylor give Benz playmakers on the outside.

The Rabbits will have fairly good size on the line in senior tackles Cole Frericks and Zach Thooft, junior Jaxon Fischer and junior guards Sam Rudenick, Tyler Bliss and Ty Altermatt.

On defense, the backfield will consist of cornerbacks Matthew Martozke and Carlson and safeties Wall and Benz. Wagner, Taylor, Nick Marotzke and junior Gabe Martin will start at linebacker.

Frericks (nose guard), Rudenick and Thooft will start up front in the 3-4 set.

The Rabbits have just seven seniors out but have a nice group of 16 juniors that includes: Matt Evink, Jesse Moseng, Brady Jenniges, Jayden Carlson and Ethan Carlson.

The Rabbits will host Sleepy Eye Sept. 6 before hitting the road for two straight against TMB and New Ulm Cathedral.