Each year, Bridging Brown County names a Bridge Builder of the Year. This award is given to someone who exemplifies the organization’s mission to strengthen our community by bridging relationships of understanding and communication in Brown County. This year’s recipient is Donna Lambrecht from New Ulm.

Lambrecht will be presented with the Bridge Builder of the Year Award at the Bridging Brown County Annual Networking Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 24. The event will be held at Tuner Hall in New Ulm with a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Along with the presentation of the award, there will be a silent auction, live auction and wine pull. Tickets for the dinner are available online at www.bridgingbrowncounty.org or at Brown County chamber offices and Comfrey city hall.