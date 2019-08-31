The village of West Newton is expecting the arrival of the west with the cowboy ballads and yodels of Lonesome Ron, the King of the Valley Yodelers.

Lonesome Ron will be presenting western music in story and song. The program is from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 1).

The village of West Newton is at the end of the line for most riverboats which was so important to the area. Pioneers got off in West Newton, got their supplies and headed west to the new land.

Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. The gift shop is open the same hours as store.

The store is open Labor Day (Sept. 2) with hours from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

After Labor Day the store will be only open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. with programs continuing Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m.

The store is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction so follow the detour signs or call the store at (507) 354-8666.