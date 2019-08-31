The wrap-up meeting for the 26th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County was held Aug. 19 at the Pizza Ranch in Redwood Falls.

Total funds raised this year as of that night were $62,497.



The fiscal year ends Aug. 31, so there is still time to donate.

There were 10 teams this year. A total of 89 persons were registered on the teams. Teams ranged from five to 15 members. The top team was Banking On a Cure with 15 members raising $18,674. All of the teams raised more than $1,000.

Awards were handed out to individual team members.

Receiving All Star certificates for raising $2,500 or more were Jane Moody with $4,094, Char Burgemeister with $3,514 and Lori Eis with $3,018.

Receiving Gold Club certificates for raising $1,500 to $2,499 were Kelli Sorenson, Sheri Madsen, Vonnie Roberts, Sandi Swartz, Cheryl Gewerth, Joanne Robinson, Nancy Hansen and Marlys Mathiowetz.

Receiving Grand Club certificates for raising $1,000 to $1,499 were Virginia Kopischke, Miki Schultz, Doug Kopischke, Sherry Brandt, Jim Roberts, Rhonda Garrioch, Amy Roberts, Christie Rudenick, Rosy Brau, Julie Huhnerkock and Nancy Baker.

The committee expressed its thanks to everyone who supported Relay For Life in 2020 and for joining the fight against cancer.

The 27th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County is going to be held July 31 at the Gilfillan Estate.