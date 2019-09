This coming Monday (Sept. 2) is Labor Day, which means most government offices and some businesses will be closed for the day.

The Redwood Gazette office will be closed all day Sept. 2 and will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Readers should be reminded that this holiday falls on the date when an edition of the newspaper would traditionally appear in the mail.

Due to that fact, the Monday edition will be delivered one day later.