The Knights will be relatively young this season, but will look to develop chemistry as the season goes on to prove their youth is not a disadvantage.

The St. Mary’s Knights volleyball team looks to begin its’ season on the right foot and use a strong start to push throughout the grind of a full season. Coach Jen Walter expects her team to embrace their roles and play together. The Knights will be young this season, so they will also have to be patient while the talent develops at the varsity level.

Head Coach

Jen Walter

Assistant Coach

Wendy Owens

Cassie Schwartz

Student Manager:

Emma Currans

Megan Ahlness

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 11-14-1

Graduated Seniors:

Callie Bohnen

Emily Stevens

Leah Weiss

Alexa Owens

Gabby Helget

Lexie Anderson

Cassie Heinrichs

Incoming Seniors:

Lauren Hoffmann

Madesen Roberts

Key Players

Lauren Hoffmann will be one of two seniors for the Knights this season as she will be mainly featured as the Libero once again. Coach Walter says of Hoffmann, “she is a very tough server, we will also have to depend on her to run the court defensively.” Walter also credits Hoffmann’s ability to handle responsibility. “She’s proven herself to be capable of handling it.”

Sydney Windschitl is a versatile player than can play both the front row and back row. Windschitl possesses great ball control and is a very smart player. Coach Walter then adds that Windschitl will have to be consistent as a serve receiver as well.

Madison Mathiowetz will be the main setter and middle hitter for the Knights. Mathiowetz will look to use her vertical to help the Knights up front. Walter credits Mathiowetz’s all-around ability as a player. “She is also very capable of running an offense when she’s setting, a great all-around player.”

.

Breakout candidate(s):

Allie Labat: Labat will be entering his freshman season as a setter. Despite it being her first year, coach Walter likes what she sees from Labat. “It’s her first year, but she has proven herself to be willing to run an offense.” Walter then credited her game sense for a freshman being impressive.

Reagan Severson: Severson enters her sophomore season at a new position as an outside hitter, but Walter sees the summer improvement and hard work in the offseason to figure it out. “Once she gets settled in, she’ll be a force on the backside.”

Season Expectations:

Coach Walter would like her team to compete in the top-half of the conference and make a strong run in the playoffs. Walter hopes to urgently express that the team be playing its’ best volleyball come the month of October. “They are a competitive group and sometimes lose the fun part of volleyball, if you are not having any fun, you most likely won’t be successful either.”

Key Game(s):

Teams to beat in the conference include MVL, Wabasso, and Springfield, but Coach Walter looks forward to when the Knights host the Indians of Sleepy Eye Public on September 3 when the Knights are hosting a fundraiser for Brain Cancer Research.