The City of Redwood Falls has made access to books a little bit easier over the summer with the addition of two Little Free Library sites in the community.

The first is located at Perks Park on the west side of the city, with the second set up near the campground area in Ramsey Park.

According to Ross Nachreiner, Redwood Falls parks and recreation director, the Little Free Library sites were made possible by donations from the Redwood Falls American Legion Auxiliary and Girl Scout Troop 34539.

Both of the sites have been stocked, and it is the hope of those who have been involved that the community will use the Little Free Library locations by taking a book, reading it and then returning it when they are done.

Also known as the “house of books” this is a program that was established in 2009 by Tod Bol.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the program, and during that decade the program has grown, so that there are 90,000 Little Free Library locations across the United States and in countries around the world.

The mission of the program is to “inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity.”

According to the program’s statistics there have been more than 120 million books shared through registered locations.

The libraries that were set up locally were built by Jim Mertens.

The free book exchange is available to everyone in the area.

Learn more at littlefreelibrary.org.