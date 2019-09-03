Joel Johnson, director of The Coalition for a Secure Energy Future, is announcing a series of “Energy Champion” awards to a group of bipartisan Minnesota legislators.

Recipients of the award have championed an all-of-the-above energy strategy for Minnesota to ensure consumers and businesses have access to affordable and reliable electricity. Among the recipients is District 16A Rep. Chris Swedzinski.

“The coalition is proud to recognize the work of Rep. Chris Swedzinski who is dedicated to ensuring that hard-working Minnesota families have access to affordable and reliable electricity,” Johnson said. “As a farmer, Rep. Swedzinski, knows that access to all of our energy resources is crucial for our regional to be globally competitive.Rep. Swedzinski has provided leadership in creating policy that promotes cheaper and cleaner electricity by utilizing next generation technologies.”

“It is an honor to be recognized for working to support common-sense energy policies at the Capitol,” Swedzinski said. “Cooperatives and municipalities are the bedrock of our energy supply and economy in Greater Minnesota, providing the resources families and businesses count on to thrive. I am grateful for this award and look forward to continuing these efforts.”

The Coalition for a Secure Energy Future was founded in 2014 to enhance, preserve and protect the diverse set of energy resources, including coal-based electricity, to ensure a continued affordable and reliable energy supply for families and businesses in Minnesota.

Learn more at www.secureenergyfuture.org.