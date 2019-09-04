Viola Loe, of Maynard, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 90.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Maynard Lutheran Church in Maynard. Reverend Amy Juel will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Viola Marie Hubble was born December 30, 1928 in Michigan to Fred and Lillian (Tisher) Hubble. She moved to Minnesota and was united in marriage to Harry Christiansen on June 18, 1947 at Maynard Lutheran Church in Maynard, MN. Together they had six children. Later in life Vi was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Loe on May 21, 1994 in Pioneer Village in Montevideo, MN.

Vi was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Maynard Lutheran Church Circle, the local Homemaker Club, and coffee club. She enjoyed many activities in life, camping, crocheting, bird watching, going to the senior meal site, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Vi is survived by her children, Sharon (Ron Owens) Suter of Montevideo, MN, Bill (Linda) Christiansen of Waseca, MN, Carol (Dan) Jakobs of Montevideo, MN, Kathy (Robert Jorda) Kashmark of Montevideo, MN, Nancy (Jeff) Hoogheem of Maynard, MN, and Wendy (Jerry) Jakobs of Montevideo, MN; step-children, Dan (Kim) Loe of Minneapolis, Nancy Pierskalla of Maynard, MN, Bonnie (Jerry) Pauling of Montevideo, MN, and Kelly (Dean) Hengel of Morton, MN; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Delores Buhr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Harry Christiansen and Bob Loe; son-in-law Al Kashmark; grandson Shane Hoogheem; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Blessed be her memory.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.