An 18 year old male was treated at the RiverView Health ER Saturday, Sept. 7 after an apparent accidental shooting while he was goose hunting.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the emergency room, where they talked to the unidentified male, who was being treated for minor injuries as a result of an "acciental discharge of his firearm" while hunting geese.



The PCSO reminds hunters to be safe in regard to their firearms. Treat their firearms as if they're loaded. Never point the muzzle at anything you don't intend to shoot. Keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to fire. But sure of your target as well as what is beyond your target.