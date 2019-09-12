After more than 340,000 votes were cast, Laney Lu’s Boutique of Redwood Falls was recently named the storefront 2019 boutique of the year by shoppers.

This is the only global recognition event for independent boutique retail owners in the fashion industry, hosted by The Boutique Hub and Boutique.Style.

The awards recognize and celebrate the best boutiques across all 50 States in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, in the categories of Storefront Boutique of the Year, Online Boutique of the Year, Children’s Boutique of the Year, Mobile Boutique of the Year and state or country overall boutique of the year.

The Boutique Hub, the global voice and Hub of the Boutique Fashion Industry, cites one of the strongest boutique markets in history with new boutiques opening daily across the globe, and established boutiques posting some of the strongest sales to date.

The Shop Small movement is certainly alive and well as big box retail dwindles.

Laney Lu’s Boutique opened in March 2015 by Emily Davis. It carries women’s fashion and apparel catering to small town women who deserve affordable, unique fashions.

“Winning this award means that women still enjoy brick and mortar shopping. They still love touching the clothes, trying them on and enjoying the experience a cozy boutique can offer. The massive online shopping apocalypse doesn’t fulfill the sensory experience that a small town boutique provides. Our store smells good, our employees are helpful, funny and friendly and our outfits combos are inspiring.“ said Davis.