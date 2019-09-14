The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in Big South West Conference play with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Worthington Tuesday night at the RVHS gymnasium.

The Cardinals (4-1) made it four straight victories with a dominating 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 victory over the Trojans.

Junior Aubree Hicks had a strong showing, racking up 40 set assists adding seven digs.

Junior Sydney Sommers dominated the front line, finishing with a team-high 14 kills, 15 digs and two ace blocks.

Fellow junior Haley Garman also had a good outing, finishing with 11 kills, three ace blocks and six digs.

Kate Ahrens added six kills and 12 digs, Leah Irlbeck had five kills and a dig, Alexa Steffl chipped in with one kill and two ace blocks, Sydney Mertens had 10 digs and AJ Guggisberg added 13.