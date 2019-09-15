Gloria Dei Lutheran Church recently installed a Little Free Faith Library next to the church in Redwood Falls.

The congregation’s discipleship committee brainstormed this project. This committee works with its adult faith, education and stewardship. The members wanted to do more to share the good news of God.

The committee enlisted Al Hillmer’s talents. He designed and built the little library using old doors and windows he had at his home workshop. It is a very unique design with two sections, and the ends have pieces of stained glass in them.

One section of the library is for children’s books and the other for adults.

The committee’s goal for doing this was to share God’s message with everyone.

The public is encouraged to take a faith book, return a book or share a faith book.

The committee has collected books from individuals and some from the church library. They will accept donations, too.

- Submitted photo