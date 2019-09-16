Northland is proud to announce 18 additional recipients of the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship. This marks 26 of these scholarships totaling $65,000 for the 2019-2020 school year.

Earlier this spring eight recipients of the Workforce Development Scholarship were announced.

Beginning in 2017, the Minnesota Legislature created the MN Workforce Development Scholarship allocating over $1 million in funds to encourage Minnesota’s graduating seniors to enter high-demand fields at one of Minnesota State’s colleges. The 2019 Legislative session resulted in a supplementary $2 million earmarked for students for this school year. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in one of six high-demand career areas: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, early childhood education, health care services, transportation, or information technology.

“We are thrilled that the Minnesota Legislature continues to recognize the importance of Minnesota State’s colleges in the education of the state’s workforce. Their additional support of this scholarship program will have a real impact on our communities,” states Northland President Dennis Bona. “ We look forward to awarding these scholarships to help meet Minnesota’s workforce needs.”

Congratulations to the following MN Workforce Development Scholarship recipients:

• Ada, MN - Destiny Eggen, Gretchen Vesledahl

• Beltrami, MN - Heather Qualley

• Bemidji, MN - David Forte

• Crookston, MN - Trey Christopherson, Eric Delorme

• East Grand Forks, MN - Ryan Urness

• Karlstad, MN - Morgan Lindgren

• Minnetonka, MN - Justin Ott

• Newfolden, MN - Shelby Wagner, Mark Johnson

• Orr, MN - Brendan Parson

• Plummer, MN - Justin Nemec

• Roosevelt, MN - Colton Olson

• Roseau, MN - Dale Grindahl Jr.

• Thief River Falls, MN - Casey Goss, Zachary Hintz

• Warroad, MN - Catherine Marty

"Post-secondary education is constantly changing with new technology and evolving demand for new workforce skills, but traditional scholarships still make a difference - maybe more than ever,” explains Lars Dyrud, Executive Director of the Northland Community & Technical College Foundation.

“It's wonderful to see that the Minnesota State Legislature recognizes the impact of scholarships as an incentive to meet the needs of our region's employers. A scholarship of $2,500 over the course of a school year can be the difference between finishing a credential or putting school on hold to pay the bills. These 26 students are studying to fill some of the key roles in our community. This scholarship gives them a better chance to succeed."

For more information on scholarship opportunities available at Northland, visit www.northlandcollege.edu/scholarships or phone 1-800-959-6282.