On Sept. 15 at approximately 5:46 p.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department and Redwood Falls Fire Department were dispatched to the Redwood River near the 100 block of West Bridge Street. Several juveniles had been swimming in the river when they reported one of the group, Thunder Wambade Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls, had been caught in the current and swept away from the group.

A ground and air search including a Redwood County Sheriff’s Department drone and a Minnesota State Patrol air unit from the Twin Cities was initiated but unsuccessful at the time of this press release. Members of the Redwood Falls Fire Department and Redwood Falls Police Department are to be stationed on the river throughout the night and a full ground and air search is scheduled to restart at 7 a.m. on Sept. 16.

The water in the Redwood River is very high and moving very fast. At this time the public is encouraged to stay away from the Redwood River banks in, and near, Ramsey Park.

Assisting agencies during the search included Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, North Ambulance, Morton Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.