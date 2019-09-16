The City of Springfield and the Springfield ambulance, fire and police departments, in partnership with Springfield Public Schools, Mayo Clinic Health System, Brown County and the Minnesota State Patrol are conducting an event this Wednesday (Sept. 18) to send a hard-hitting reminder to students of the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors — such as driving while distracted, driving at unsafe speeds and not buckling up.

Students, parents, guardians and fellow community members are all encouraged to attend an evening session.

Deb Hadley, an inspirational speaker from the KT Humble Hearts Foundation will speak at 5 p.m. in the Springfield High School Performing Arts Center. The presentation is sponsored by John Watson Post #257.