Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis, an organization advocating access to cannabis for Minnesota’s 327,000-plus veterans, announced it will hold a cannabis town hall forum in Redwood Falls Sept. 26.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center and will conclude at 8 p.m.

The intent is to bring people who are on both sides of the issue together to discuss it. The town hall will focus on the medical side, but it will also look at how legalization of adult personal use cannabis affects the medical side in addition to discussing legalization of adult personal use which is being pushed by Gov. Tim Walz.

“Our citizens need to start discussing the issues with the state program as well as what legalization looks like and how it intersects with medical,” said Jeremy Sankey, the founder of Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis, who is also a medical cannabis patient as well as a U.S. Army veteran.

With veteran suicide rates reaching 20 per day nationally, opiate overdose running rampant and people are needlessly suffering due to hurdles involved with utilizing the state program which is non-functional, this is a discussion that needs to happen now.

Measures to add chronic pain, opiate replacement and raw cannabis failed in the Minnesota legislature this year.

Minnesota Veterans For Cannabis, along with other patient advocacy organizations, plans to pursue these provisions again in 2020 to make the program work the way it should.

