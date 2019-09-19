Total project exceeded $50,000.

Snap Fitness in Crookston has undergone and expansion and renovation, and as a part of that initiative has been awarded a Building Better Business (B3) grant from the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority.



Co-owner Brandon Kresl told the CHEDA Board of Directors this week that the expansion project is mostly complete. The project overall amounts to an investment of approximately $50,200. That includes $14,450 for modernization, $10,890 for the addition of a new room, and $23,661 for new equipment. The B3 grant awarded is for the maximum amount permitted by the program, $5,000.



Snap co-owner and manager Brandon Kresl says that every five years the company requires Snap Fitness franchisees to bring their clubs up to company standards through modernization. As a part of the project, a partition was removed to increase workout space, and storage space was made more functional. A social room was added where guests can relax quietly or chat with others.



The Kresl family took Snap Fitness over around five years ago.



An additional staff member was recently hired, and the Kresls are hoping to hire more trainers in the future, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth indicated in a meeting memo to the CHEDA Board.



