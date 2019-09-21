50 years ago

September 1969

• Sward-Kemp Drug was broken into by a thief who stole a small amount of cash and merchandise, and who, just to be mean, dampened a roll of postage stamps to ruin them.

• About 1,100 people turned out for the official open house for the new Lakeside Manor apartments in Redwood Falls.

• Capt. Donald Liebl, 20, was the second Fairfax resident to die in Vietnam, killed Sept. 15 in Quang Tri Province.

• A preliminary budget for the upcoming 1970 fiscal year prepared by the Redwood Falls City Council estimated a total budget of $239,280.

• A new firm on South Mill Street, Hennen’s All Sports, Inc., created a line of dune buggies, vehicles created by taking Volkswagen beetles, shortening the frame by 14 inches and adding a molded fiberglass body.

• Gazette reporter Mary Doms, who wrote hundreds of stories about automobile accidents over the years, herself suffered several broken bones after being hit by a car while walking across Mill Street.

• Valerie Kratzke was chosen the 1969 RFHS Homecoming Queen.

25 years ago

September 1994

• Rev. Ron Greene, a RFHS Class of 1966 graduate serving two parishes in Illinois, put on an authentic 1800s pastor costume and rode around giving informal sermons on horseback in order to demonstrate how preaching was done in pioneer times.

• The Minnesota American Legion selected Reede Gray Elementary school’s safety patrol as the most outstanding in the state.

• The former Sexual Abuse Resource Center had a new name and new coordinator: New Horizons Crisis Center, led by Denise Kerkhoff.

10 years ago

September 2009

• Ground was broken for the new St. John Lutheran School on the southeastern edge of Redwood Falls.

• Belview’s last two 1904-era wooden grain elevators were burned to the ground as a training exercise for 17 southwest Minnesota fire departments.

• The Veda Drive house formerly belonging to Marc and Angie McDougall was demolished to make way for an expanded parking lot for the Redwood Area Hospital.