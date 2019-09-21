Coach Hagen is happy with improvements all her runners are making.

The Knights Cross Country team competed in the Norwood-Young America meet on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Runners from 18 teams ran in the meet.

“The weather was better this week and with it, times improved for all of the athletes!” said Coach Lisa Hagen.

Top finisher for the team was New Ulm Cathedral sophomore, Clare Fischer, who finished sixth.

“Clare had a fantastic race, taking close to the front of the pack from the beginning and working her way up through the last two miles,” said Hagen. “I was very happy to see improvements in all of the athletes from last week and am looking forward to more improvements as the season progresses.”

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

104 runners

Clare Fischer, 20:45.4, 6th place; Jillian Stone, 24:31.08, 65th place; Kayla Schroepfer, 28:09.17, 97th place; Annika Nosbush, 28:09.58, 98th place; Jenny Piotter, 28:09.79, 99th place; McKenna Dockter, 28:19.56, 101st place; Elle Kyllonen, 28:21.34, 102nd place.

Varsity Boys 5K:

107 runners

Nate Fliszar, 18:41.34, 27th place; Joshua Hagen, 18:50.24, 29th place; Garrett Grathwohl, 21:01.10, 82nd place; Elliott Hoffman, 21:11.52, 86th place; Charlie Macho, 22:58.39, 100th place; Laurence Simonsen, 23:37.96, 102nd place.

Junior High Girls one mile:

41 runners

Ellen Windschitl, 9:04.49, 34th place.

Junior High Boys one mile:

67 runners

Cole Schroepfer, 7:39.63, 53rd place; Nico Nosbush, 7:40.46, 54th place.

On Monday, Sept. 16, the Knights traveled to Windom for a 10 team meet.

Coach Hagen said it was another hot and humid meet. “Although the course is an excellent and fast course, the heat greatly effected every runner there,” Hagen said. “Several runners couldn't complete the course due to heat, and our team also lost a few good runners due to the weather conditions. Once again, our team showed their compassion by rallying around those who couldn’t finish the course, and being such a support, uplifting each other.”

Hagen said Clare Fischer (NUC) had an impressive finish, with an all out sprint battle between the top three runners; Joshua Hagen (homeschool) and Nate Fliszar (NUC) had strong races, passing several other runners in the last 800 meters; and Elliott Hoffman (NUC) also did not let the heat effect him and maintained a strong race from beginning to end.

Varsity Girls:

Clare Fischer, 29:56.20, 3rd place; Elle Kyllonen, 28:09.10, 33rd place; Annika Nosbush, 28:10.50, 34th; Kayla Schroepfer, 28:44.10, 37th place.

Junior High Girls:

Ellen Windschitl, 9:18.70, 27th place.

Varsity Boys: Team finished in fourth place

Nate Fliszar, 18:42.40, 9th place; Joshua Hagen, 18:57.60, 11th place; Elliot Hoffman, 21:29.80, 37th place; Garrett Grathwohl, 22:56.80, 48th place; Laurence Simonsen, 23:21.70, 53rd place; Charlie Macho 23:42.30, 54th place.

Junior High Boys:

Cole Schroepfer 8:32.10, 27th place; Nico Nosbush 8:45.50, 28th place.

The Knights Cross Country team will run in the Milaca Mega Meet the Saturday, Sept. 21; and in St. James on Tuesday, Sept. 24.