Pastor Bruce and Sherry Kallies will be in attendance at the Redwood Falls Assembly of God Church this Sunday, (Sept. 22) during the 10 a.m. service.

Pastor Bruce will be preaching.

They pastored in Redwood Falls at this church from November 1978 until 1986. While here, they were active in starting children’s programs and leading many Bible studies at the church and in their neighborhood.

A time of fellowship with desserts will follow the morning service.