Back pain is one of the most common reasons people go to the doctor or miss work, and it is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Statistics show that eight out of 10 people will suffer from back pain in their lives. Are you one of them? If so, RiverView Health can help.

Monica Wells, FNP-C with RiverView’s Orthopaedics Team, will share information that may help ease your pain in her Monday, Sept. 30th health luncheon, “Back Pain: Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention’’.

Fortunately, you can take measures to prevent or relieve most back pain episodes.

If prevention fails, simple home treatment and proper body mechanics often will heal your back within a few weeks and keep it functional. In rare cases, back pain can signal a serious medical problem. Wells will address ways to avoid back pain/injury and share how to maintain good spine health.

Wells joined RiverView as an advanced practice provider specializing in spine care in 2018. She works directly with Drs. Abbasi and Kim on clinic visits, assists in the OR, and provides after care for patients, allowing RiverView to have full spine coverage on campus.



Luncheon Details

The luncheon will be held in Meeting Room #1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, beginning at noon. Meeting Room #1 is located near the RiverView Clinic entrance on the north side of the building and across from the elevators on first floor. Due to building construction, all RiverView patients and guests are asked to park in the North parking lot and use the entrance near the North Clinic.

The luncheon series is in its 21th year of sponsorship by RiverView Health. All men and women interested in improving their health are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. A boxed lunch can be purchased for $3, but must be ordered while pre-registering for the event. Call Holly Anderson at 218-281-9745 for additional information and to pre-register.