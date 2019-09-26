Our weekly feature of two senior athletes.

Nick Labat

Sport(s)/Activities: Football, basketball, and baseball. Who is your role model and why? Grandpa Huntz. He puts family before anything and always shows his love to his grandchildren. It’s always a good time golfing with him whenever we get the chance. Your biggest takeaway from sports? Always being with my teammates and having fun with them. Lots of memories in all three sports that will always be remembered. Favorite class? Math. What is one thing most people may not know about you? I am the Leader/President of the best and loudest VCA in the area. Future Plans? Undecided.

Abby Hoffmann

Sport(s)/Activities: Volleyball, National Honor Society, FFA, and the Elf Musical. Who is your role model and why? Both of my parents. They are both very hard-working and have taught me many valuable life lessons. Your biggest takeaway from sports? Working together is a must if you want to succeed. Favorite class? College Lit. What is one thing most people may not know about you? I am good at cooking/baking. My brother would agree. Future Plans? Attending SDSU in Brookings to get a Nursing Degree to become an RN.